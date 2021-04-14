Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Down 65.6% in March

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the March 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group makes up approximately 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Pharming Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:PHAR traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 2,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

