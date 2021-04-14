Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $89,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

