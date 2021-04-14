Phore Market Capitalization Reaches $11.07 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. Phore has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $18,977.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00018795 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,840,104 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

