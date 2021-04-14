PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 217.2% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PPCCY stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34.

Get PICC Property and Casualty alerts:

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.