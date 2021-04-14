PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $774.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00009323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $774.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00066065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00264036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.05 or 0.00725315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,260.55 or 0.99019993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.75 or 0.00856842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

