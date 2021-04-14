Pigeoncoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $202,561.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $202,561.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

