Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Norway Savings Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.06. 141,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.74. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $113.22.

