Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

