Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE PFSI opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 280,679 shares valued at $17,538,210. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,319,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,185,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $4,528,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.