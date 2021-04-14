Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.76 million, a PE ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.