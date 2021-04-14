Piper Sandler Comments on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $30.23.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth about $21,026,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

