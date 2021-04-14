Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

DFS opened at $99.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $104.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 329,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.