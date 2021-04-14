Piper Sandler Weighs in on Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

HLI opened at $65.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $73.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $40,871,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $20,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,710,000 after acquiring an additional 286,175 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 298,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 243,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 135,293 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

