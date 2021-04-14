Piper Sandler Weighs in on PJT Partners Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $68.52 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

