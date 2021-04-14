Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 33,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,528,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 244.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 261,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 185,799 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $525,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

