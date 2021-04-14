Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BKBEF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 46,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKBEF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pipestone Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pipestone Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.