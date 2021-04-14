Pirate Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $355.96 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $355.96 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 381.3% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00003161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.46 or 0.00385443 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.89 or 0.00182728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00139879 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001721 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.