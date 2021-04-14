PirateCash Achieves Market Cap of $2.89 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $6,650.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 190.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,027,020 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

