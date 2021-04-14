Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00060615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00018690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00630997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00036292 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

