Plair Price Up 36.9% Over Last Week (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Plair has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $116,781.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Plair

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

