Playgroundz Market Cap Hits $4.28 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $4.28 million and $2,395.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00066067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00265168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.81 or 0.00724405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00026486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,227.47 or 0.99771958 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.83 or 0.00873543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

