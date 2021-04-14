Playkey Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.06 Million (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Playkey has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $108,302.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 64.2% higher against the dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00062095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00018942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00088522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00632345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

