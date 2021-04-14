Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.90

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.90 and traded as high as C$4.03. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 29,387 shares.

PLZ.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.21 million and a P/E ratio of -27.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.08%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

