Plexus (PLXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Plexus to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plexus stock opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. Plexus has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $96.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,823,824. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

