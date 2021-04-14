Plian Price Reaches $0.0493 on Major Exchanges (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Plian has a total market capitalization of $40.33 million and $642,718.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Plian has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Plian

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 818,193,551 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

