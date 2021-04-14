PlutusDeFi Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last Week (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00056578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.34 or 0.00622945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00032014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00036231 BTC.

PLT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

