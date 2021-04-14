Polkacover (CVR) Market Cap Tops $14.77 Million

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Polkacover has a market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkacover has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Polkacover coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00065308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00266293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.49 or 0.00723157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00023593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,917.65 or 0.99512421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.89 or 0.00856115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkacover using one of the exchanges listed above.

