Polkadot (DOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.25 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $41.37 or 0.00065154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $38.45 billion and approximately $3.25 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00263723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.62 or 0.00709614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,109.14 or 0.99380405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.47 or 0.00836924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00159991 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,065,342,515 coins and its circulating supply is 929,318,401 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

