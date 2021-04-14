PolkaFoundry (PKF) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.37 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and $1.13 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002555 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00060759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00089899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00633645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00036732 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,857,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

