PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Short Interest Update

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 68,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyPid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. As a group, analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

