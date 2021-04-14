PolySwarm (NCT) Market Capitalization Reaches $23.36 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $23.36 million and approximately $233,549.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00060615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00018690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00630997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00036292 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

