Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $44.64 on Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $70.70 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $44.64 or 0.00070878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00067253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00267095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00728549 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,630.64 or 0.99438626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.00872612 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

