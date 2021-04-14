Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

BPOP stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,147. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Popular by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 3,729.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Popular by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 310,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Popular by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

