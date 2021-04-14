PopularCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $394,236.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00054399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.45 or 0.00417179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,112.81 or 1.00005839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00121629 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,156,304,866 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.