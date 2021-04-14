Portion Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $16.86 million and $396,995.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00064702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.03 or 0.00686093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00088697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

