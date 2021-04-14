POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $72.77

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.77, but opened at $75.95. POSCO shares last traded at $75.75, with a volume of 638 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

