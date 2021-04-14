PotCoin Price Up 53.6% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 53.6% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $39,980.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,393.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.57 or 0.03767339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.91 or 0.00429386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $809.83 or 0.01297941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.91 or 0.00525544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.93 or 0.00503146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.98 or 0.00358972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00033703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003438 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,063,147 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

