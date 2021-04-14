PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 167.2% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,955,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS POTN remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 672,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. PotNetwork has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
PotNetwork Company Profile
