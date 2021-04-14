PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POTN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 167.2% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,955,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POTN remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 672,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. PotNetwork has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

PotNetwork Company Profile

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. The company also publishes PotNetwork magazine. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

