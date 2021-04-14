Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.83 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 11.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,729,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,283. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $144.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.13.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.