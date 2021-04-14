Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,541,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.15. 22,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,736. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $112.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

