Powell Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 8,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 11,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $860,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.11. 928,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,306,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.