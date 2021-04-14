Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 133,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 81,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 128,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 343,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,575,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

