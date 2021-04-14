Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Sells $15,183.00 in Stock

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $15,183.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PSIX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216. The stock has a market cap of $160.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems primarily in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

