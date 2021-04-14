Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Sells $15,183.00 in Stock

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $15,183.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PSIX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216. The stock has a market cap of $160.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Power Solutions International had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems primarily in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

