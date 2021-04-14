PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.80

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 91390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 285.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after buying an additional 2,147,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after buying an additional 1,761,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after buying an additional 772,535 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after buying an additional 457,350 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

