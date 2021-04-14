PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.61.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

