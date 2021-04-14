Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys 15,807 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA PGX remained flat at $$15.12 on Wednesday. 32,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,174. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

