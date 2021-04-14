Prairiewood Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 152.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,328 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises 1.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,601,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after buying an additional 626,626 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,632,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,193,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 314,369 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.79. 760,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

