Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 1.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,984. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $120.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

