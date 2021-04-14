Prairiewood Capital LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Cisco Systems makes up 1.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. 631,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,842,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $216.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

