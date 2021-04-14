Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases 1,435 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. TriNet Group accounts for 1.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2,696.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 316,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

TNET stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $47,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $34,399.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,706 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

